Clerics, educationists drive the campaign to remove vaccine hesitancy during Ramadan in Pune

Pune: Prominent clerics and leaders in the city are creating awareness among the Muslim community about the importance of vaccination in the fight against Covid-19.

The vaccination drive is taking place in the city during the Muslim community’s holy month of Ramadan. While many took the jab before vaccine shortage disrupted the drive, now they are ready for inoculation after breaking the fast following the beginning of Ramadan from April 13, according to community elders.

The clerics have appealed for early vaccination as a preventive measure from Covid.

The management of Poona College, one of the Muslim educational institutions in the city, has come up with a detailed advisory.

“In view of the current pandemic and the severity of Covid-19 cases, I have been directed by the general secretary to inform you all and to impress upon you and your entire teaching and non-teaching staff to take the vaccines at the earliest. This will enable you all to work in a carefree atmosphere when the school reopens. Please note that the vaccines are safe and not fall prey to rumours. Inoculation is the best form of defence to fight this pandemic and follow ‘Covid Appropriate Behaviour’. We hope you will take these instructions from the management seriously,” reads the message from the educational body that runs schools and colleges.

Those who took the vaccine before Ramadan have decided to take the second dose after breaking the fast. The dose shortage had left many to miss the vaccination.

Anwar Shaikh, Poona College principal, said, “Many Muslims took the vaccine before Ramadan. Long queues were seen outside vaccination centres due to shortage of doses, and many were sent away without getting the jab. We have told the staff to get vaccinated, but they cite doses are available. The state must provide sufficient vaccines to all.”

Sajid Shaikh, who is following the Ramadan fasting, said, “I am open to taking the vaccine in Ramadan but there is shortage. I will take the jab after breaking the fast or after Taraweeh prayers. Our religious scholars have advised us to get vaccinated at the earliest and have also launched awareness campaigns.”

Maulana Qari Idris , president, Jamiat E Ulema E Hind, Pune ,said, “We have appealed to the community to get vaccinated. In Ramadan, vaccines can be taken after breaking the fast.”

Maulana Abbas Amir Hamza of Jama Masjid Kondhwa Budruk said, “Many campaigns have been started to spread awareness about the importance of vaccination, besides counselling sessions to clear doubts about the inoculation drive. However, community members have reported about vaccine shortage.”

