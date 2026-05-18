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CM Fadnavis credits citizen forums for Mohammadwadi water supply project

“Several citizen forums continuously sent me messages regarding the progress of this project. Their follow-up played a key role in ensuring the work moved ahead,” Fadnavis said.

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:50 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday credited sustained efforts by citizen forums and residents for the commissioning of the long-pending Mohammadwadi water supply project, saying persistent follow-up by locals helped push the work to completion after nearly two decades of water scarcity.

CM Fadnavis credits citizen forums for Mohammadwadi water supply project

Addressing residents during the inauguration of overhead water tanks and the equitable water distribution network in Mohammadwadi, Fadnavis described the project as one of Pune’s most important development works. The scheme is expected to benefit nearly three lakh residents across Mohammadwadi, Undri and adjoining areas that have faced chronic water shortages for years.

“Several citizen forums continuously sent me messages regarding the progress of this project. Their follow-up played a key role in ensuring the work moved ahead,” Fadnavis said, while acknowledging the efforts of Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and additional commissioner Pavneet Kaur in accelerating execution of the project.

“Some forum members are in touch with me and regularly send SMSes about the progress of the work. These citizen forums have played an important role in the success of the Mohammadwadi overhead water tank supply project,” he added.

During the programme, Fadnavis also launched the “Pune Pratham” book and felicitated the head of the PMC water supply department for his contribution to the project.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / CM Fadnavis credits citizen forums for Mohammadwadi water supply project
Home / Cities / Pune / CM Fadnavis credits citizen forums for Mohammadwadi water supply project
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