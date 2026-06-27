CM to convene meeting over stalled Pavana pipeline project

Pune: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has convened a joint meeting of public representatives and senior officials on July 3 to discuss the Pavana direct pipeline project, officials said.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has convened a joint meeting of public representatives and senior officials on July 3 to discuss the Pavana direct pipeline project, officials said. (ANI)

The meeting will be held at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, following requests from elected representatives seeking faster implementation of the project to meet Pimpri-Chinchwad’s growing water demand.

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The city has been receiving water on alternate days for the past six years, while the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recently imposed a 15% cut in water supply because of low water levels in the Pavana dam.

According to BJP MLA Mahesh Landge, the chief minister accepted his request to hold a joint meeting of elected representatives and senior officials to build consensus and expedite the project. Landge said he has also held discussions with Maval MLA Sunil Shelke to ensure coordination between both regions.

The meeting will be attended by MP Shrirang Barne, Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode, MLA Shelke, former minister Bala Bhegade, MLA Shankar Jagtap, MLC Uma Khapre, MLC Amit Gorkhe and senior officials, including the chief secretary of the water resources department, the divisional commissioner and the Pune district collector.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Pavana direct pipeline project is vital for the future water security of Pimpri-Chinchwad. We are hopeful that the meeting chaired by Fadnavis will help build consensus and arrive at a balanced and widely acceptable solution,” Landge said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Pavana direct pipeline project is vital for the future water security of Pimpri-Chinchwad. We are hopeful that the meeting chaired by Fadnavis will help build consensus and arrive at a balanced and widely acceptable solution,” Landge said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Pavana Pipeline Project was stalled in 2011 following the firing on farmers. The project involves laying a direct 40 km closed pipeline from the Pavana dam in Maval taluka to Ravet in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The project was put on hold by then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan after three farmers were killed in police firing during a protest against the development. The official order to resume the work was issued on September 8, 2023, by the State government. After completion of the project, the twin cities will get an additional 48 million litres per day (MLD) water supply from the Pavana dam.

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