CNG supply might be affected in Pune due to maintenance work from January 6 to 11

PUNE Long queues of auto-rickshaws and cars were seen at several CNG (compressed natural gas) pumps across the city on Wednesday night as the supply might be affected from January 6 to 11 due to maintenance work undertaken in the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to repair and maintenance work, the pressure of the gas becomes low and the pump operations need to be stopped, said officials.

Accordingly, boards have been placed at most of the CNG pumps in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad which read ‘Due to the maintenance activity of main CNG pipeline the supply would be disturbed or closed down from January 6 to 11’.

At one of the CNG pumps in the Bharati Vidyapeeth area on Wednesday night more than 300 vehicles were in the queue since evening, the line went up to the main Katraj Chowk.

“We got a message on social media regarding the closure of CNG pumps for the next five days and so I rushed to fill up the gas at the CNG pump. After waiting in queue for more than 2.5 hours finally I got to fill the tank,” said Ashok Kamble an auto driver.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similar was the situation at all other CNG pumps in other parts of the city, there were long queues and till late night people were filling up the CNG gas.

One of the operators at the CNG pumps on condition of anonymity said, “There is maintenance work going on of the main supply line of the CNG gas and we are been instructed that if the pressure goes below 11 points, then to stop the gas filling operations. The pressure should be maintained up to 14.5-point pressure level and currently, the pressure is good and so we are continuing the operations.”

While Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) independent director Rajesh Pande said, “There has been maintenance work of the CNG main pipeline been scheduled between January 6 to 11, so as a precautionary measure it has been instructed to all the pumps to inform the customers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}