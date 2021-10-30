Coalition government will come to power at Centre in 2024: Sanjay Raut

PUNE Single party era will end after 2024 Lok Sabha election and a coalition government will come to power at the Centre, claimed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Raut was in the city on Saturday where he interacted with the media at the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) office.

Raut said, “Single party era will end in 2024, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not come to power. Even Maharashtra unit of BJP had the largest number of MLAs but they did not form a government, the same would happen at the Centre after the 2024 elections.”

When reporters asked whether Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would be part of central leadership, he replied that Thackeray has all the capabilities and ability to lead at the national level.

Congress to play a major role

While asked if Congress would be part of the alliance, Raut said, “While allying at the national level, it cannot happen without Congress party. It is the only party which has a presence in all the states across the country.”

Raut said, “In the upcoming municipal elections in Pune it is our wish that the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) contest the election together.”

Raut said that the Shiv Sena is planning to contest the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Right now, Sena is contesting elections in Dadra Nagar Haveli and preparations are underway in Goa.