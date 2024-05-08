COEP Technological University lodges police complaint in girls’ hostel case

College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University has constituted a committee to investigate a complaint about a girls’ hostel roommate allegedly clicking photographs of other girls staying in the hostel without their knowledge and sharing the same with someone else outside the university premises. The university administration has even lodged a police complaint in the matter. The COEP reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful campus environment, where all individuals can pursue their academic and personal goals without fear of harassment or exploitation. (HT PHOTO)

A statement issued by the COEP Technological University read: “The university administration has initiated an inquiry by forming an internal inquiry committee, and has also lodged a police complaint following a complaint received from some female students staying in the university girls’ hostel. The girls lodged an official complaint against one of their roommates, who was allegedly clicking photos of the girls without their knowledge and was sharing the same with someone else outside the university premises.”

“The COEP Technological University is committed to fostering an environment of safety, respect, and integrity for all the members of its community. In line with this approach, the COEP has taken strong action and has lodged a police complaint. Considering the gravity of the complaint made by the girl students staying in the hostel, a high-level internal inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate this incident,” the statement read.

On May 5, one of the students from COEP, Bharati Kanade, had posted on ‘X’: “A shocking incident has come to light that students of the famous COEP Technological University in Pune are posting offensive videos and photos of other students in their hostel. It is even more scandalous that after 72 hours, the university administration has not filed a single complaint with the police. It is seen that the university administration is trying to suppress the issue by backing the culprits. Due to this serious incident, a big question mark is being raised on the safety of female students in the hostel.”

While D N Sonawane, registrar, COEP Technological University, said, “COEP Technological University has debarred the girl student from the hostel who is facing the allegations. She has also been temporarily suspended from the university against the pending inquiry. The COEP reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful campus environment, where all individuals can pursue their academic and personal goals without fear of harassment or exploitation.”