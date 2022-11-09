Collector reduces duration of ban of heavy vehicles on Shikrapur-Chakan, Pune- Ahmednagar roads

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has reduced the duration of ban on heavy vehicles on Pune-Ahmednagar and Shikrapur-Chakan roads.

As per the new schedule, heavy vehicles would be banned from 7.30 am to 9.30 am from the earlier period of 7 am to 11 am. The evening hours will 4 pm to 7 pm from the previous banned period of 4 pm to 8 pm.

As per the notification issued by the district collector, “To address the traffic jam issues at Chakan MIDC and Ranjangaon MIDC areas and other parts of the city, the district administration issued a circular on October 19 and banned heavy vehicles during peak hours. The move got positive feedback from residents and industries. Based on public suggestions and objections received till November 4; we brought down the hours of ban on heavy vehicles.”

Deshmukh said that the latest ban will be executed till December.

Civic activist Qaneez Sukhrani, who was present at the meeting with district collector, said, “We requested to bring down the duration of ban as many industry representatives said that the new timings are peak hours for heavy vehicles.”

The Pune-Nashik highway that passes through Koregaon Bhima, Sanaswadi, Shikrapuri and Kodhapuri villages witnesses traffic jams during peak hours. Many schools and educational institutes located near Ahmednagar Road highway add to the rush hours.