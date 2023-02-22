Committee to assess Raut’s death threat claims: Fadnavis

Following the allegation by Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde has hired contract killers to murder him, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday questioned if Raut’s comments are made to create sensation.

Fadnavis said that the letter written by Raut will be sent to a security committee, which will assess the situation and, if necessary, required protection will be granted.

“Whether the letter by Raut is to seek protection or create sensation is my question. Linking the issue of security with politics is wrong. Levelling allegations without any evidence is more wrong. However, we do not want to do politics over this and the letter written by Raut will be sent to a committee that will assess the situation,” Fadnavis said in Pune during his visit for the campaigning of BJP nominees for Chinchwad and Kasba Peth bypolls.

In three separate letters to Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio; the Mumbai police commissioner; and his Thane counterpart, Raut alleged that his security was removed by the state government immediately after the change of guard and since then he has been constantly receiving threats from ruling party MLAs and their goons.

“The credible information obtained suggest that a contract has been given to kill me. A notorious gangster from Thane, Raja Thakur, and his gang, have been given the contract to attack by Shrikant Shinde. Looking at the current situation in Maharashtra, this issue needs to be brought to your attention,” Raut said in the letter.

Responding to Raut’s allegations, Fadnavis said that whether its Sanjay Raut or anyone else, the threat perception to those feeling insecure is assessed by intelligence agencies and the committee decides on giving protection.

“The chief minister or deputy chief minister do not decide on offering security to anyone. The committee constituted is independent and based on the instructions of the Supreme Court. It is under the Chief Secretary and have members, including Home Secretary, Director General of Police, Mumbai Police Commissioner,” he said.

The DyCM said, “If Raut feels that creating such sensation every day will help them get sympathy, it won’t happen as people are smart and know it better.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Fadnavis hit out at Uddhav Thackeray over his “Mogambo” remark about Amit Shah, saying the former Maharashtra CM has a “dictionary of 20 words” which he keeps using.

As to Raut’s allegation that a ₹2,000-crore deal was struck to “purchase” the Shiv Sena name and poll symbol, the BJP leader said he did not see the need to respond to “brainless” people.

Thackeray, reacting to Union home minister Shah’s statement welcoming the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the faction led by Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena, had used the famous line of the villain of the Bollywood film Mr India, “Mogambo khush hua”. Asked by reporters about the jibe, Fadnavis said there are ups and downs in politics, but people pity the intellect of those who say anything out of frustration. “What he says does not make any difference,” the BJP leader said.

