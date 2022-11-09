Committee will be set up to increase enlisting of transgenders: CEC

The chief election commissioner (CEC) of India, Rajiv Kumar, on Wednesday announced that a committee will be constituted to increase the enlisting of transgenders across the country and Maharashtra chief election officer, Shrikant Deshpande will helm it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar was speaking at a press conference after interacting with the transgender community in Pune. “We are focussing to include transgenders in the voters’ list. After meeting them, we have decided to appoint a committee for enlisting transgenders and we will try to make the process easier in terms of preparing the birth certificates or self-affidavits as proof.” Kumar said.

Earlier, Kumar, along with election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, interacted with the transgender community at a programme held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). On this occasion, members of the transgender community hailing from different backgrounds spoke about their problems, especially those related to the registration process, getting a voter id and related issues.

Disha Pinky Shaikh, a transgender, said, “It is necessary to have a third category given to us not only for voting but also contesting elections. We are a gender minority, and it is necessary that we represent our issues. We are without land or homes and do not have an official home to register, which is a document issue for us. While most of us cannot contest elections and we also request that the deposit amount be reduced.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During this interaction, Kumar said that all the issues of the transgender community were serious and sensitive even as some things were beyond the control of the Election Commission. “But in voter card-related issues or in the registration document for voter id cards which is the most valid document, we will certainly make changes,” he assured.

Whereas election commissioner Pandey during the interaction said, “There are around 4.80 lakh transgenders in our country but only 10% have completed their voter registration. It is clearly stated in our constitution that there will be no discrimination against any gender in terms of the right to vote. Every person has the right to register and vote so what is stopping you from voting? The issue of documents is not a major one and we will not stop anyone from voting, but this needs to be changed at the local level and more awareness is needed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One nation, one election

CEC Kumar said that the EC is prepared for ‘one nation, one election’ although the decision will be taken by the legislature. Kumar said, “We have cleared our stance before. We are logistically prepared for conducting the elections but the legislature should take a call on it.” In March this year, the then CEC Sushil Chandra had said that ‘one nation, one election’ is a good suggestion but will need a change in the constitution and is to be decided in parliament.