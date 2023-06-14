Yet another social media post on Aurangzeb sparks outrage in Sangli village, minor detained

Pune: Tension prevailed in Kasabe Digraj, a small village 20 km from Miraj in Sangli district, when a provocative status attributed to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb surfaced on social media platforms, triggering outrage, officials said on Tuesday. Sangli rural police reached the village and detained the minor who posted the status of Aurangzeb on his social media accounts on Monday night. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)

According to the police, the incident unfolded on Monday when a minor from the village posted a post online accompanied by an image of the 17th-century Mughal emperor that meant to glorify Aurangzeb’s reign, reigniting age-old debates surrounding his controversial historical legacy.

By evening, the online post went viral, catching the attention of villagers and netizens across the district.

Stones were pelted on the minor’s house and a mosque in the village leading to communal tension in the area. Sub-divisional police officer Anna Saheb Jadhav and Sangli rural police senior inspector Shivaji Rao Gaikwad reached the village with heavy force and detained the minor who posted the status of Aurangzeb on his social media accounts on Monday night.

Police have also booked 23 people for pelting stones on Muslim religious place under Sections 143, 147, 336, 427 of the IPC.

After technical analysis of the post by the cyber cell, the Sangli rural police had detained the minor. The police and cyber cell will trace the digital fingerprints related to the post.

Gaikwad said the detained 17-year-old college student has been asked whether anybody provoked him to post the message online.

Meanwhile, following the detention of the minor, additional security measures were put in place in Kasabe Digraj. Community leaders were engaged to restore calm and promote dialogue among community members.

On Monday, a 38-year-old resident of Kagal, a town in Kolhapur district, was arrested for allegedly posting a contentious social media status regarding Tipu Sultan. Five minors were detained by the Kolhapur police on June 5 for posting a controversial status of Tipu Sultan that caused communal tension in the district.