Commuters face daily inconvenience as Khadki & Range Hill metro stations still incomplete

Even as work begins on the Pune Metro extension from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi, construction of the Khadki and Range Hill stations along the existing Pimpri to Swargate metro route continues to remain incomplete, causing daily inconvenience to thousands of commuters. As a result, passengers are forced to travel directly from Shivajinagar to Bopodi without a halt in between. (HT)

While the Pimpri to Swargate metro line has been fully operational since September 24, 2024, it continues to skip both the Khadki and Range Hill stations as they are not yet opened to the public. As a result, passengers are forced to travel directly from Shivajinagar to Bopodi without a halt in between.

Abhijit Adsul, a commuter from Khadki, rued, “People have to either go to Shivajinagar or Bopodi station and then take an auto-rickshaw or bus to reach their final destination. This adds both time and financial burden.”

The delay in completion of the Khadki and Range Hill metro stations has also impacted access to the popular Khadki market and several educational institutions in the area. Commuters allege that the Maha-Metro has failed to expedite the work even after a two-year window since the Pimpri to Swargate metro line became operational.

Pune Metro officials had earlier stated that the two stations would be completed by November 2024. According to officials, labour shortage is one of the key reasons for the delay. According to sources, essential work such as staircases, lighting, painting, mechanical connections, and station beautification remains pending.

Residents from nearby areas such as Khadki Bazar, Aundh, Range Hill Corner, Khadki Police Colony and Mula Road claim that they are facing significant hardship due to the delay. The Khadki area houses major institutions such as the Ammunition Factory, HE Factory, 512 Army Base Workshop, Railway Police Headquarters, CQAE, and Khadki Cantonment Board. Completion of the Khadki and Range Hill metro stations is expected to benefit thousands of students, employees, and military personnel from these establishments.

Hemant Sonawane, director (administration and public relations), Pune Metro, said, “Khadki station is in the final stage of completion and will be operational next month. This month, the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) is scheduled to inspect the work.”

Regarding Range Hill station, Sonawane said, “It will take around six more months to complete. The work is currently in progress.”

A senior official said that the delay in construction of Khadki metro station is primarily due to land acquisition issues.

The Range Hill metro station, part of Pune Metro’s corridor 1 (Pimpri to Swargate), is envisioned as an elevated station with a distinct industrial-themed design. It is strategically positioned between the Khadki and Shivajinagar metro stations.

A senior Pune Metro official said, “We were waiting for more residential and commercial growth in the surrounding areas before starting construction. However, since the station is part of the detailed project report (DPR), we are going to build it as early as possible.”