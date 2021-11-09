Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Comply with fire safety norms by November 30, Pune district collector tells hospitals

Some of irregularities at these Pune city hospital include empty fire extinguishers or those whose expiry date has passed, non-functional sprinklers or alarm systems, and untrained staff
The district collector, during a Monday review meeting following the Ahmednagar fire tragedy which took place on November 6 in which 12 died in a Covid19 ICU ward, has now directed all private hospitals in the district have to file a compliance report by Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:29 AM IST
By Steffy Thevar

PUNE The district collector, during a Monday review meeting following the Ahmednagar fire tragedy which took place on November 6 in which 12 died in a Covid19 ICU ward, has now directed all private hospitals in the district have to file a compliance report by Thursday. A meeting under the sub-divisional magistrate will be held. The collector further stated that those who are not fully compliant will be given a final notice and time till November 30, 2021. Post that legal action as per the rules may be taken.

Some of irregularities include empty fire extinguishers or those whose expiry date has passed, non-functional sprinklers or alarm systems, and untrained staff.

In addition to private hospitals being under the radar, government hospitals too are being scrutinised for fire safety. District collector Rajesh Deshmukh, said, “The use of fire extinguishers in government hospitals should be under trained experts and a responsible person should be appointed to coordinate measures to be taken to prevent fire accidents”

Zilla Parishad, chief executive officer, Ayush Prasad, who also attended the meeting said, “During the Monday review meeting the collector informed us to identify those hospitals who are yet to be audited - ensure that they get audited immediately. He has given specific deadlines for all the tasks like identify the extra electrical load by Wednesday. Also to identify high electrical load equipment, such as autoclave machines, ventilators – and to check wiring and safety.”

The collector also issued directives that 26 government hospitals that recieved over Rs7 crore in funds must finish the work by November 20. He has also directed a re-audit of all government hospitals between November 20 and 30.

He said that all the seven large government hospitals like Sassoon general hospital, Aundh Civil hospital, Baramati medical college and others, that must conduct fire drills by Thursday. The collector also visited the Aundh Civil hospital on Monday evening to check for on-ground fire compliance.

The collector issued instructions for the Health & Family Welfare Training Institute to train least two hospital staff from each ward and/or each shift.

