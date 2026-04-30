Cong opposes PMPML bus purchase, threatens legal challenge

Congress leader and standing committee member Prashant Jagtap has opposed the proposed purchase of 1,000 buses for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), citing inflated costs, and warned that he would take the matter to court.

The standing committee maintained that the decision had already been taken at the board level, and the committee’s role was limited to releasing the funds. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The proposal, which was first cleared by the PMPML board of directors on Thursday, subsequently came before the standing committee for fund approval.

Jagtap questioned the rationale behind procuring buses fitted with doors on both sides — a design suited exclusively for bus rapid transit system (BRTS) routes — at a time when the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is actively dismantling existing BRTS corridors with no stated plans for expansion.

“If PMC is demolishing the BRTS and has no future plans for extending it, why are PMC and PMPML pushing for the purchase of dual-door buses that are only suitable for BRTS routes?” he asked.

Jagtap said the dual-door configuration not only reduces seating capacity but also adds over ₹6 lakh to the cost per bus compared to standard models. “We are simultaneously compromising on seating and paying a premium — that is a double loss for the public,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite his objections, the committee’s ruling majority approved the proposal. Jagtap said he would challenge the decision in court once he receives the official minutes of the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite his objections, the committee’s ruling majority approved the proposal. Jagtap said he would challenge the decision in court once he receives the official minutes of the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Shrinath Bhimale, chairman, PMC standing committee, said, “The board of directors decided to purchase 1,000 buses. The transport utility has procured the same buses earlier.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shrinath Bhimale, chairman, PMC standing committee, said, “The board of directors decided to purchase 1,000 buses. The transport utility has procured the same buses earlier.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The standing committee maintained that the decision had already been taken at the board level, and the committee’s role was limited to releasing the funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The standing committee maintained that the decision had already been taken at the board level, and the committee’s role was limited to releasing the funds. {{/usCountry}}

pmpml See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON