Pune: Congress leader and AICC incharge of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Kanhaiya Kumar, on Thursday launched the nationwide “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign in Pune, alleging that repeated examination irregularities, paper leaks and recruitment delays had eroded students’ trust in the education system.

Congress brings ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ to Pune

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The campaign, launched by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Kota, Rajasthan, will run for 40 days across 28 cities and involve outreach to students, job aspirants, coaching centres, colleges and youth groups.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for an independent probe into alleged links between examination irregularities and organised paper leak networks.

“The issue extends beyond NEET. Repeated paper leaks, cancelled examinations, delayed results and stalled recruitments have created uncertainty among students and job seekers,” Kumar said.

Referring to the NEET-UG controversy, he alleged that the National Testing Agency (NTA), established to ensure transparency, had failed to maintain public confidence. He claimed that nearly 89 paper leak and examination-related scandals had surfaced across the country over the years, affecting crores of students.

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{{^usCountry}} Citing reports of arrests in the alleged NEET paper leak case, Kumar said the involvement of individuals connected to the examination process pointed to systemic failures rather than isolated incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing reports of arrests in the alleged NEET paper leak case, Kumar said the involvement of individuals connected to the examination process pointed to systemic failures rather than isolated incidents. {{/usCountry}}

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Questioning the minister’s accountability, he said, “Students are not asking for special treatment; they are demanding fair examinations and timely jobs. If the system has failed them, responsibility must be fixed.”

Kumar criticised prime minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on examination irregularities and student distress.

“The prime minister speaks to students through Pariksha Pe Charcha, but when paper leaks occur and students suffer, there is silence. Students deserve answers,” he said.

The Congress has placed three demands before the Centre: the resignation of the education minister and an independent inquiry into alleged paper leak networks; a comprehensive overhaul of the examination system, including scrutiny of the NTA and related processes; and a fixed annual calendar for examinations, results and recruitments.

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The campaign will culminate in a nationwide ‘Delhi Chalo’ mobilisation on August 9.