Container falls off truck on old Pune-Mumbai Highway

PUNE:

The cops arrived quickly and began moving traffic to other lanes to relieve congestion. (HT PHOTo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday morning, a container fell off a truck near Wakdewadi on the old Pune-Mumbai Highway, causing a large traffic bottleneck and obstructing vehicle movement in the area for several hours.

According to reports, the container, which was being transported by a heavy goods vehicle, slipped off the trailer and landed on the road, obstructing one of the lanes. The exact cause of the incident is not yet known, and investigations are underway.

Although no injuries were reported, police had a difficult time regulating the situation because the container blocked the entire lane, leaving little room for other vehicles to pass. The cops arrived quickly and began moving traffic to other lanes to relieve congestion.

The container was transporting a massive metal structure, according to police. A team from the transport department also arrived at the site and used cranes to remove the container.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MLA Siddharth Shirole said in his tweet, “I have been in touch with Pune city traffic DCP Vijay Magar regarding the Wakdewadi-Shivajinagar container mishap. He informed me that given the size of the container, the normalisation of traffic flow on the road will take longer than originally anticipated.’’

The police have urged the transporters to ensure that the vehicles used for transportation are properly maintained and equipped with all necessary safety features to prevent such accidents in the future.