One dead, five injured as container hits six vehicles on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

A Mumbai-bound container rammed into six vehicles following a technical fault, killing one person and injuring other five on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Monday night. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to the highway police, the incident happened at around 11.15 pm when the heavy vehicle suffered a brake failure.

After receiving the information of the mishap, the IRB Patrolling team, Devdoot Vehicle, Borghat Traffic Police, Delta Force, Maharashtra Security Force, Lokmanya Ambulance, and volunteers rushed to the spot. The injured were initially admitted to Khopoli Municipal Hospital and were later shifted to MGM Hospital in Panvel for further treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Chougule (45), a resident of Vashi. While the injured individuals were reported as Chandrakala Chougule, Amit Kumar Thather, Kausar Shah, Aftab Alam, and Afsar Ali.

Yogesh Bhosle, sub-inspector of Borghat Traffic Police chased and arrested the truck driver who tried to flee from the spot. Since the accident took place under the jurisdiction of the Khopoli Police Station, assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar and police sub-inspector Alok Khismatrao carried out the rescue operation and completed the legal formalities.

