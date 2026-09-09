Content creator sent to jail for controversial reel

A court on Tuesday remanded social media content creator Santosh Gajanan Pandit, 48, to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with a case registered over allegedly objectionable remarks against Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil and a woman corporator in a reel.

Investigators are examining the seized electronic devices as part of the probe. (HT)

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Kothrud police seized the iPhone allegedly used by Pandit to record the controversial reel, along with its SIM card and a tripod stand. Investigators are examining the seized electronic devices as part of the probe.

Pandit, a resident of Narayan Peth, was produced before the court after his police custody ended. The prosecution sought judicial custody, stating that the police needed time to record witness statements and collect evidence before filing the chargesheet.

The case was registered following a complaint by a 36-year-old woman, who alleged Pandit uploaded a video containing sexually suggestive and objectionable remarks with the intention of outraging her modesty. The complaint also alleged that he used defamatory and insulting language against a minister holding a constitutional position and issued threats intended to create societal unrest.

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{{^usCountry}} Police invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 75(1)(4), 75(3), 356(2) and 352, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 75(1)(4), 75(3), 356(2) and 352, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

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During Tuesday’s hearing, public prosecutor Yogesh Kadam told the court that statements of women witnesses were being recorded. He argued there was a possibility that Pandit could attempt to influence or pressure them, and subsequently defame them through social media if released.

The prosecution also pointed out that Pandit has previous cases registered against him at several police stations for similar offences.

After hearing the submissions, the court granted the prosecution’s request and remanded Pandit to judicial custody for 14 days.