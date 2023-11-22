Contractual staff of YCMH under scanner for submitting fake receipts

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday appointed a committee to conduct a probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds by hospital staff working at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH).

Due to a shortage of staff, the YCMH was unable to appoint a permanent clerical staff at the cash counter, said official. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The hospital staff appointed at the cash counter of the hospital has allegedly used fabricated receipts to siphon off money.

As per the officials, the staff member is a contractual employee and has been working at YCMH since December last year. He took money from the patient and gave genuine receipts to the patients. After this, he submitted fabricated and fake receipts and money to the hospital.

The fabricated receipts had a meager amount of money mentioned on it while the actual amount of money collected from the patients was much higher, said officials.

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCMH, said, “The accounts department a couple of days back got suspicious after checking the cash transaction and tally of the funds. Later, it was found that the staff was involved in the misappropriation of funds by using fake and fabricated receipts.

“A committee has been formed to investigate the amount of money siphoned by the staff. The exact amount of deficit money is not clear but in thousands. We have asked the committee to cross-check all records for the past ten months to get the exact amount of money that is missing. The accounts department and all medical departments of YCMH have started scrutinizing records for the past ten months. Currently, the staff is transferred to another department and final action will be taken once the probe is completed,” said Dr Wabale.

Dr Wabale, further informed given the shortage of staff at the YCMH, as many as 300 staff have been taken on a contract basis from a private agency.

“This staff is one out of those 300 staff taken from the agency. Due to a shortage of staff, the YCMH was unable to appoint a permanent clerical staff at the cash counter,” he said.

