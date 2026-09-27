Cop dies by suspected suicide in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A police employee with the Pimpri-Chinchwad police was found dead at a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus depot in Nigdi on Saturday, two days after he left his home following a family dispute.

On Saturday morning, his body was found at the bus depot in Transport Nagar, Nigdi. His service pistol was also found at the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The police constable was posted as an Reserve/Regular Transport Police Constable (RTPC) with a senior police officer.

Police said the victim left his home around 11.30 am on September 23 and did not return. Police later learnt that he had taken his government-issued service firearm with him.

As the victim was carrying the service weapon, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police launched a search operation to trace him. His last location was detected near the Durgadevi Hill area in Nigdi. Police conducted an extensive search and used drones to locate him.

On Saturday morning, his body was found at the bus depot in Transport Nagar, Nigdi. His service pistol was also found at the spot.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had allegedly shot himself with his service pistol. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

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