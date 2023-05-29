Cosmos bank director gets 6 months imprisonment in 2016 hit-and-run case

PUNE A local court in Pune on Monday sentenced Cosmos Bank director, Mukund Abhyankar, 86, to six months imprisonment in a hit-and-run case that led to the death of a woman in July 2016.

In 2016, the victim was returning home when Abhyankar’s vehicle hit her from behind at Bhandarkar Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhyankar has been director of the bank for over 40 years and continues to serve in the position.

Judicial Magistrate First Class SK Dugaonkar in her judgement said, “The accused is sentenced to suffer simple imprisonment for six months and fine of ₹1,000 and in default of payment of fine further simple imprisonment for the one month for the offence punishable under section 304 (a) of Indian Penal Code (IPC)...”

Defence lawyer Advocate Rhishikesh Ganu said, “We prayed before the court for suspension of execution of the sentence and accordingly court has granted him bail.”

The victim identified as Arundhati Girish Hasabnis, then 29, was a public sector banker. She was returning home when Abhyankar’s vehicle hit her from behind at Bhandarkar Road. Hasabnis suffered severe head injuries though she was wearing a helmet. Abhyankar left the spot although the locals informed the police and he was caught half a kilometre from the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhyankar was convicted under section 279 (rash driving) and 304(a) (causing death by negligence ) of Indian Penal Code along with 132(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON