Couple found dead in Pune house

PUNE A couple has been found dead in their house in Pune on Sunday afternoon by the fire brigade department.

The two were identified as Sharad Bhujbal (47) and Hemu Bhujbal (42), residents of a house in Kumbharwada, Keshavnagar in Mundhwa. While the man worked as a driver, the woman worked as a house help in the surrounding areas.

This was his second marriage. They had run away after he left his first wife with whom he has a son.

“The doctors have preserved their viscera. It could either be death by natural causes or suicide or they could have inhaled some poisonous gas. It is difficult to say. There is no note discovered so far,” said Brahmanand Naikawadi of Mundhwa police station.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Mundhwa police station pending further investigation.