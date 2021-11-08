Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Couple found dead in Pune house
pune news

Couple found dead in Pune house

A couple has been found dead in their house in Pune on Sunday afternoon by the fire brigade department
A couple has been found dead in their house in Pune on Sunday afternoon by the fire brigade department. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Nov 08, 2021 01:35 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE A couple has been found dead in their house in Pune on Sunday afternoon by the fire brigade department.

The two were identified as Sharad Bhujbal (47) and Hemu Bhujbal (42), residents of a house in Kumbharwada, Keshavnagar in Mundhwa. While the man worked as a driver, the woman worked as a house help in the surrounding areas.

This was his second marriage. They had run away after he left his first wife with whom he has a son.

“The doctors have preserved their viscera. It could either be death by natural causes or suicide or they could have inhaled some poisonous gas. It is difficult to say. There is no note discovered so far,” said Brahmanand Naikawadi of Mundhwa police station.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Mundhwa police station pending further investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP