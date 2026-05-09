Couple killed after tanker rams bike near Khed Shivapur toll plaza

Pune: A couple riding a two-wheeler was killed on the spot after a gas tanker rammed into their motorcycle near the Khed Shivapur toll plaza on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway on Friday afternoon. The accident disrupted traffic on the busy stretch, while angry locals allegedly vandalised the tanker following the fatal crash. Couple riding two-wheeler was killed on the spot after gas tanker rammed into their motorcycle near Khed Shivapur toll plaza on Pune-Bengaluru national highway on Friday afternoon. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Police identified the deceased as Rajendra Baban More, 55, and Savita Rajendra More, 42, of Warje Malwadi.

According to the police officials, the couple was travelling towards Satara on their motorcycle (MH 12 FH 4696) when the accident occurred on the Satara-bound lane.

Police said the gas tanker (AP 03 TE 5759) allegedly hit the motorcycle, causing both riders to fall beneath the heavy vehicle. The couple sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses told police that both the tanker and the motorcycle were moving at high speed before the collision. Preliminary investigation suggests that the tanker driver may have lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the crash. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was flung several feet away from the road.

Soon after the accident, residents rushed to the spot and alerted the police. However, the victims had already succumbed to their injuries before medical assistance could arrive.

A large crowd gathered at the scene following the accident, and tension prevailed in the area after some enraged locals allegedly vandalised the tanker. Police personnel brought the situation under control.

Police conducted a panchnama at the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

The tanker driver, identified as Raj Kishan B, has been detained for questioning.