...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Nashik BPO case: Court denies interim anticipatory bail to Nida Khan

The defence argued for interim relief on health grounds, stating that Nida Khan was pregnant and that there was no malicious intent on her part

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 06:40 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta, Nashik
Advertisement

A Nashik court on Monday refused to grant interim anticipatory bail to 26-year-old Nida Khan -- one of the eight employees from the Tata Consultancy Services-linked BPO accused in a case of alleged sexual abuse, harassment and religious coercion at the workplace.

Call Centre - BPO - Computers - Working Women

Kiran Bandbhar, public prosecutor on behalf of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, said that the court of additional sessions judge K G Joshi has issued notices to the investigating officer (IO) and the complainant’s counsel Milind Kurkute, seeking written submissions by April 27, when the anticipatory bail plea will be heard. “The IO and Kurkute should place their stand before the court about Nida’s anticipatory bail application,” said Bandbhar.

“The case is sensitive, and the complainant has suffered physical and mental trauma,” Bandbhar argued.

During the hearing Kurkute urged the court not to grant Khan interim relief without considering their submissions, emphasising that the complainant wished to file a written objection to the interim plea. Following the court’s refusal to grant interim protection, Bandbhar said the police are now free to arrest Khan.

A complaint against Khan was lodged at Devlali police station, alleging religious harassment and an FIR was registered against her on March 26. While seven of the accused have been arrested, Khan has not yet been taken into custody. Police have formed three teams to trace her.

In a related development, a court of the additional chief judicial magistrate R C Narwadiya remanded two other accused in the case -- Raza Memon and Shafi Shaikh -- to 14 days’ magisterial custody.

 
harassment sexual abuse
Home / Cities / Pune / Nashik BPO case: Court denies interim anticipatory bail to Nida Khan
Home / Cities / Pune / Nashik BPO case: Court denies interim anticipatory bail to Nida Khan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.