Cousin pushes 17-year-old girl from cliff in honour killing incident 

In a horrifying incident, 17-year-old Namrata Sherkar was pushed off a 500-foot-high cliff at Khavadya Dongar by her 25-year-old cousin Rishikesh Sherkar on Monday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad). According to the police, the accused took extreme step as he was angered over her alleged love affair with a person and killed her in the guise of resolving her love affair-related dispute. On Monday, Rishikesh convinced Namrata to accompany him on a bike ride, claiming he wanted to talk to her about her issues. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, Namrata had left her home in Shahagad in Ambad taluka of the neighbouring Jalna district, due to tensions with her family over her relationship. She had even filed a case with Shahgad police stating that she had been feeling unsafe over the love relationship. Her parents had sent her to her uncle’s house in Valadgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in an attempt to resolve the family conflict.

On Monday, Rishikesh convinced Namrata to accompany him on a bike ride, claiming he wanted to talk to her about her issues. He took her to the remote Khavdya Hill, where he allegedly pushed her off the cliff edge without warning. Namrata died instantly upon impact, and her cry for help was heard by people nearby, who immediately alerted the police.

Police have arrested Rishikesh Sherkar and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar said that the investigation will be monitored by a senior officer to ensure a thorough probe and a foolproof charge sheet will be submitted in the court.

MIDC Waluj Police Inspector Krishna Shinde said, “The accused was angered by Namrata’s relationship and allegedly planned the murder to protect the family’s reputation. The family was upset over the girl’s romantic relationship with another youth and there was quite an unease over the issue in the household and family.”