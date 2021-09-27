Home / Cities / Pune News / Covid: Five wards with most number of active cases in Pune
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:14 AM IST

PUNE Although the number of Covid-19 cases in the city is dropping, the five most-affected wards are Aundh-Baner, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Kothrud-Bavdhan, and Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri. In the last week, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward was added to wards with the most active Covid-19 cases and wards reporting most new cases. As of now, the city’s positivity rate is 1.5% but these wards report close to a 2% positivity rate. The ward with the highest positivity as of last week is Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar.

In the week between September 16 and September 22, these wards reported the highest active Covid-19 cases with Aundh Baner reporting 205 cases, Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri reporting 201 cases, Hadapsar-Mundhwa reporting 196 cases and Kothrud-Bavdhan reporting 178 active cases. Active cases in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward are at 133. The ward of Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar was newly added to the list last week, replacing the Sinhgad road ward.

The overall city’s positivity rate has fallen down from 3% and the case fatality rate stood at 1.9% between September 9 and September 15. This fell to 2.9% between September 16 and September 22, but the case fatality rate went up to 2.1%.

