Covid positive patient dies by suicide in hospital

A Covid-19 infected patient was found hanging in a hospital in Talegaon on Sunday morning. The incident was reported from Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research hospital (MIMER) in Talegaon.

The 44-year-old patient had been in the hospital since May 1 and was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection, according to the police.

“He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the past few days. He was found in the storeroom in the hospital. A telephone wire was found around his neck and no note,” said senior police inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Talegaon Dabhade police station.

The police suspect that the man had died by suicide due to the infection he was suffering from. However, the exact reason could not be ascertained immediately.

The police are verifying whether the man had any financial struggles. He is survived by a wife and two children.

He was found by the hospital staff on Sunday morning and the incident was reported to the local police.

His death was recorded in an accidental death report at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

