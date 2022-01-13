Covid: Pune district sees 8,261 new cases, 2 deaths

Pune: On Wednesday, Pune district reported 8,261 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the infection. This takes the progressive count to 1.21 million of which 1.16 million have recovered, 20,214 is the death toll, and 32,672 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw 57,518 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 1,411 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 376,889. The death toll stands at 7,052 as one more death was reported. Pune city reported 4,903 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 554,147. The death toll stands at 9,284 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 1,947 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 281,921 with the death toll at 3,528 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 57,518 vaccinations on the day as per CoWin dashboard. Of the total of 15.91 million doses administered, 9.14 million are first doses and 6.75 million are second doses. A total of 649 sites saw vaccination of which 479 are government centres.

