Covid: Pune reopening with caution ahead of Diwali

PUNE: Punekars are a happy lot now that everything is reopening ahead of Diwali but they must continue to take necessary precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing among other safety measures. While multiplexes and auditoriums are scheduled to reopen from Friday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has already allowed restaurants and shops to remain open till 11pm ahead of the festival of lights.

So much so that since the last few days, a heavy rush can be seen at major markets across the city such as Laxmi road, Raviwar peth, Bohara Aali market, Appa Balwant chowk and Tulshibaug market. With shops open through the evening till 11’o’clock in the night, people are flocking to these marketplaces after finishing their day jobs and household chores.

Nitesh Chopada, secretary, Laxmi Road Ganpati Chowk Traders’ Association, said, “We are happy that slowly and with safety measures in place, the restrictions have been eased in Pune city. Giving a boost to the economy is also important and this is a crucial period for shop-owners and traders with Diwali just round the corner. Everyone is keen on recovering the losses of the last six to eight months.”

Restaurants too are seeing more footfalls as they’ve been allowed to remain open for a longer duration. Bhushan Mane, owner of a restaurant on Sinhagad road, said, “This year, we have faced huge losses due to the lockdown and it is only now that things are opening up somewhat. It is good that the timings have been extended but it is time we return to the way things were before Covid.”

About Pune city reopening, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “The restrictions are being eased as per the state government guidelines and people should understand their importance. Though public places are now open, Covid safety protocol such as wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing among other measures needs to be maintained. Each person must look at fighting Covid as his/her responsibility.”

