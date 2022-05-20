Covid, Russia-Ukraine war have impacted economy but inflation in India less than rest of world: Rajnath Singh

PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the inflation in India is less as compared to the rest of the world. The inflation in USA is the highest in the last 40 years, he said. Singh was in Pune and addressed the BJP Pune unit’s office-bearers and workers. “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the supply chain has been impacted. It’s natural that it will affect the economy but as compared to other countries, we are in a better position,” he reiterated.

“In the last eight years, many things have changed. India has earned respect on the world stage. Earlier, when India raised any issue at the world forum, no one considered it. But now when India speaks, the world listens to it seriously,” he said. “When the Prime Minister spoke to Vladimir Putin, Russia subsequently called for a ceasefire to rescue Indians; this is the power of India,” he said.

“India was one of the major importers of defence equipment and weapons but I asked to purchase and manufacture weapons in India. Now the situation has changed. India has become an exporter of defence equipment and weapons and we are in the top 25 countries in terms of defence export,” he said. “India is safe. The world knows India’s power. Our philosophy is that we won’t trouble anyone but if anyone troubles us, we will not leave them,” he said.

“Corruption cannot be eradicated only by giving speeches. We changed the system. The Prime Minister asked to open bank accounts under the Jan Dhan Yojana. Earlier, when money was released from Delhi, there were leakages and corruption which prevented it from reaching the beneficiaries in question. But now when Delhi releases Rs100, a beneficiary from any corner of the country gets Rs100 in his account. We have made this systemic change,” he said.