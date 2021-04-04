Home / Cities / Pune News / Covid-19: In a first, Pune records over 10,000 new cases in 24 hours
pune news

Covid-19: In a first, Pune records over 10,000 new cases in 24 hours

On Saturday, Pune registered 10,827 Covid-19 cases, while 66 patients died and 3,293 people recovered, an official said
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Pune Covid-19 cases: For the first time, the city added over 10,000 COVID-19 cases, taking the district's tally to 5,62,335. (File Photo)

Pune added over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in a day on Saturday, taking the district's tally to 5,62,335, an official said.

The day saw 10,827 cases being registered, while 66 patients died and 3,293 people recovered, he added.

Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 5,720, Pimpri Chinchwad 2,832 and the rest were in the district's rural and cantonment areas, he said.

The caseload in Pune city is 2,83,819, while it is 1,47,546 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,30,970 in rural and cantonment areas.

The death toll in the district stands at 10,163.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune covid-19 covid-19 in india covid-19 restriction maharashtra coronavirus coronavirus coronavirus crisis
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP