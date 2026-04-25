Credit society manager held for allowing Kharat to open 32 fake accounts

The Sinnar police in Nashik district have arrested the manager of a cooperative credit society in Kundewadi village in Sinnar tehsil, Avinash Kandekar. 53, in connection with the opening of 32 fake accounts by the arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. The SIT re-arrested Kharat Thursday night in the sixth case lodged against him for sexually abusing a woman for over a year. The Nashik court remanded him to police custody till April 26. (Representative photo)

Hemantkumar Bhamare, inspector, Sinnar Police Station, said, “The local court on Friday remanded Kandekar to one day police custody.”

One of the aggrieved persons, Narayan Ghotekar, had lodged a police complaint against the credit society’s board of director, manager and staff on April 21 after he came to know that Kharat had opened a fake account using his name. Later, police found out that Kharat had opened 31 more such accounts in the financial institution.

“It would have been impossible for Kharat to open these fake accounts without the knowledge of the manager. We will quiz Kandekar to find out the details,” said Bhamare.

According to the police, Kharat had opened these accounts between August 2016 and October 2023 and had undertaken transactions of over ₹57.90 lakh. Kharat was the nominee in all these accounts that he operated.

Meanwhile, so far, 16 cases have been registered against Kharat in connection with sexual abuse and harassment and cheating with state-appointed special investigation team (SIT) probing nine of these cases.

The SIT re-arrested Kharat Thursday night in the sixth case lodged against him for sexually abusing a woman for over a year. The Nashik court remanded him to police custody till April 26.