Cities / Pune News
pune news

Credit society official shot dead by robbers in Junnar

The two men fled with ₹2,50,000 cash while leaving Bhor bleeding in the premises in Junnar. The CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered by the police
Two men are on the run from the Pune rural police for shooting to death an official of a credit society in Junnar on Wednesday afternoon. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 24, 2021 09:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Two men are on the run from the Pune rural police for shooting to death an official of a credit society in Junnar on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased official has been identified as Rajendra Bhor (52).

The two men fled with 2,50,000 cash while leaving Bhor bleeding in the premises. The CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered by the police.

The financial organisation has been identified as Anant Gramin Bigar Sheti Sanstha, a credit society in Vadgaon Kandali area of Junnar, Narayangaon in Pune district.

“The two men entered the room where Bhor was sitting with other colleagues and demanded cash. Bhor told them that the cash is not in this location and tried to resist their entry when one of them fired. He fired one round but it hit Bhor in the chest and he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” said police inspector Vilas Deshpande of Narayangaon police station who is investigating the case.

The Pune rural police have formed multiple teams to find the two men.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Narayangaon police station.

