Critical cardiac surgery performed on two kids

A team of doctors at Jehangir Hospital in Pune successfully performed a complex cardiac surgery, giving a new lease of life to two children with heart diseases. Both kids were battling serious heart conditions and were referred to the hospital by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust. The surgery was performed free of cost, with financial aid from the temple trust and crowdfunding, said the officials. The surgery was performed free of cost, with financial aid from the temple trust and crowdfunding, said the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The surgery was performed on one-year-old boy Shivadhya Satpute, who was diagnosed with cyanotic congenital heart disease. His father is a labourer, and for the past year, the family struggled to arrange funds for his surgery.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Similarly, three-year-old Samarth Devkar was diagnosed with acyanotic heart disease six months ago. His father is a vegetable hawker and could not afford the expense of the surgery. Both families reached out to the temple trust last week, after which the surgeries were performed free of cost, costing around ₹12 lakhs. Today after discharge the family visited the temple to take blessings.

Dr Ashok Ghone, senior hon consultant, Jehangir Hospital said, both children belong to financially weaker background and their parents were unable to afford the surgery. Due to lack of funds, the kids were waiting for the surgery and their conditions deteriorated. “The surgery lasted for five to six hours and was successfully performed last week. With crowd funding and financial aid from the temple trust the surgeries were performed. Bot the surgeries cost a total of ₹12 Lakhs,” he said.