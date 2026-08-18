Cross-examination of Satyaki Savarkar focuses on Godse, Savarkar family links

The cross-examination of Satyaki Savarkar before the special MP-MLA court on Monday focused on his family’s association with the Godse and Savarkar families, their historical and political links, and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The cross-examination was deferred due to remand-related work, and will resume on September 1, 2026.

Questions were also put to Satyaki Savarkar about the Hindu Mahasabha, its history and Vinayak Savarkar’s political career. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The deposition was recorded on August 17 by special MP-MLA court judge Amol Shriram Shinde, JMFC, court number 9, Pune. Advocate Milind D Pawar, appearing for the accused, conducted the cross-examination as part of the further cross-examination of the witness.

During questioning, Satyaki Savarkar confirmed that his maternal grandfather was Gopal Godse and his maternal grandmother was Sindhu Godse. He also said that his mother was Himani Savarkar and acknowledged that Gopal Godse and Nathuram Godse were brothers, making Nathuram Godse his grand-uncle.

The witness further stated that his father was the nephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Asked about the relationship between the two families, he agreed that “Savarkar and Godse are relatives of each other” and that they share a historical background. However, he said he did not have complete knowledge of their history.

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{{^usCountry}} The cross-examination also covered the political activities of the members of Satyaki Savarkar’s family. He said that his mother died in Pune in 2015 and his grandfather Gopal Godse died in Pune in 2007. He agreed that both his mother and grandfather had worked for the Hindu Mahasabha until the time of their death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cross-examination also covered the political activities of the members of Satyaki Savarkar’s family. He said that his mother died in Pune in 2015 and his grandfather Gopal Godse died in Pune in 2007. He agreed that both his mother and grandfather had worked for the Hindu Mahasabha until the time of their death. {{/usCountry}}

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Questions were also put to Satyaki Savarkar about the Hindu Mahasabha, its history and Vinayak Savarkar’s political career. He agreed that Vinayak Savarkar became active in politics after his release and served as the president of the Hindu Mahasabha from 1937 to 1943. However, he said he did not know whether the organisation was registered in 1915 or whether it was more recently registered.

A significant portion of the questioning dealt with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948. Satyaki Savarkar agreed that Gandhi was assassinated at Birla House in Delhi and that his grandfather Gopal Godse and Vinayak Savarkar were among the accused in the case.

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He also agreed that Nathuram Godse shot Gandhi while the latter was proceeding to Birla House for prayers. During his deposition, however, Satyaki Savarkar said that Gandhi remained unattended for about 20 minutes after being shot and that nobody took him to a nearby hospital. He described this as “apathy on the part of the government at that time towards Gandhi-ji”.

The witness also acknowledged the names of the accused in the Gandhi assassination case, including Nathuram Godse, Narayan Apte, Vishnu Karkare, Madanlal Pahava, Shankar Kistayya, Gopal Godse, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Dr D S Parchure. He agreed that Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte were sentenced to death, while Gopal Godse was sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to the deposition, Gopal Godse later returned to Pune and lived in the city for about 35 years till his death. Satyaki Savarkar agreed that while living in Pune, Gopal Godse wrote newspaper articles and books.

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The complainant’s advocate objected to questions concerning some of these historical issues, arguing that they were unrelated to the case. The court recorded that the objections would be decided at the time of the final judgment.

The questioning subsequently moved to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its alleged historical links with individuals connected to the Gandhi assassination case. Satyaki Savarkar said that he was unaware of several specific claims put to him but agreed that Nathuram Godse was a member of the Hindu Mahasabha.