PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police on Thursday arrested the alleged kingpin of a cyber fraud syndicate operating from Dubai and Thailand. The accused, Saurabh alias Ganesh Balaso Kale from Sangli, was detained by Interpol in Bangkok, Thailand, and later handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police at Mumbai airport on Thursday after being brought to India on a Red Corner Notice and Lookout Circular (LOC).

Cyber fraud syndicate kingpin arrested from Bangkok

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Kale is a hotel management graduate and holds a diploma in civil engineering, police said.

According to investigators, Kale was a key figure in a large cyber fraud network targeting Indian citizens through online task scams, share market investment frauds and “digital arrest” schemes. The syndicate allegedly siphoned off crores of rupees across the country.

The arrest is linked to multiple cybercrime cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, including a Dehuroad online task scam and a Hinjawadi share market fraud. He is also wanted in several cases across Maharashtra and other states.

Rohidas Pawar, DCP, Crime, said: “Investigations into the Dehuroad cyber fraud case led to the arrest of 13 accused in 2024. During the interrogation of the accused Dipak Gade, it was revealed that he met Kale in Dubai and provided him with several bank mule accounts and their details. Further interrogation revealed that Kale allegedly opened an office in Dubai to handle his cybercrime-related matters.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Further investigation revealed that he was allegedly coordinating cyber fraud activities from abroad while maintaining links with international operatives from China and other countries,” Pawar added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Further investigation revealed that he was allegedly coordinating cyber fraud activities from abroad while maintaining links with international operatives from China and other countries,” Pawar added. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Kale procured and managed mule bank accounts across India, collecting sensitive banking data, including ATM cards, cheque books, mobile numbers, internet banking credentials, and account details, which were used to route proceeds of fraud.

Investigators also found contacts with foreign nationals, including individuals based in China, to facilitate transactions and move illicit funds through multiple accounts.

Police said the syndicate lured victims with promises of high returns through fake share market schemes and online task-based earning platforms.

Ravikiran Nale, SPI, said: “In 2024, Pimpri Chinchwad police initiated legal proceedings through the Maharashtra government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Based on evidence collected, authorities submitted a provisional arrest and extradition proposal for Kale. However, in September 2025, Kale moved from Dubai to Bangkok. Hence, in 2025, Pimpri-Chinchwad police secured a Red Corner Notice and a Lookout Circular against him.”

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Officials said Kale was detained at Bangkok airport while allegedly attempting to travel to Myanmar.

Police have formally arrested Kale in the Dehuroad case, and further investigation is underway.

Investigators have linked him to cases at Mumbai’s Nodal Cyber Police Station and Malvani police station, as well as two cybercrime cases in Telangana.

Commenting on the development, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, said, “The accused, Kale, primarily worked as an operator for mule account holders from Dubai. Fraud money was being received in these mule accounts and later he is also responsible for converting this fraudulent money into crypto currency and sending it to the various foreign country.”