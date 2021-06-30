Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Data corruption costs private company a loss of 50 lakh

A major pump and valve manufacturing company located in Pimpri allegedly suffered a loss of ₹50 lakh after data on their systems was corrupted
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The data was corrupted on February 27 around 7:14pm in the company premise, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Narendra Vasant Deshpande (52), a resident of Warje-Malwadi and an employee of the company.

The company employee has lodged a complaint with the Pimpri-Chinchwad police that unauthorised access to the company servers was gained and used to corrupt around 150 data files.

The data files contained information about employees of the company, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 43(c) (f) and 66 of Information Technology Act was registered at Pimpri police station. Police inspector Bhojraj Misal of Pimpri police station is investigating the case.

