Youth shot at by bike-borne assailants, hospitalised

Pune: In a daylight firing incident, three bike-borne assailants opened fire and injured a 21-year-old youth in Warje-Malwadi on Saturday evening.

Police at crime spot at Warje in Pune, on Saturday. In a daylight firing incident, three bike-borne assailants opened fire and injured a 21-year-old youth in Warje-Malwadi. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT)

The victim has been identified as Suraj Tatayaba Langar of Warje-Malwadi. According to the police, the accused approached the victim near Jai Bhavani Mata Mandir on their motorcycles and, without warning, fired three rounds in his direction.

One of the fired bullets caused a stomach injury. Panicked by the gunfire, onlookers alerted the authorities.

Warje-Malwadi police rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area. The injured was shifted to nearby Mai Mangeshkar Hospital and later to Sassoon General Hospital. Officers from the crime branch and forensic department have been deployed to gather evidence, analyse CCTV footages.

Dattaram Bagave, inspector (crime), Warje-Malwadi police station, said, “Preliminary probe reveals that the victim and the accused had heated arguments in the morning hours. Maybe the shooting is a fallout of the incident.’’

The police said that Langar is a repeat offender.

