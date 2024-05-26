Days after Porsche crash, proposal for webcasting of entry-exit points at pubs in Pune

To ensure compliance with regulations, Pune district collector Suhas Diwase, has proposed live webcasting of entry and exit points of pubs, restaurants, hotels and bars in the city where alcohol is served. According to Diwase, the proposed webcasting project will be taken up on a pilot basis in association with the state excise department. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The proposal comes after the deaths of two techies who were killed in an accident involving a Porsche car driven by a minor under the influence of alcohol in the Kalyaninagar area on May 19.

Officials from the excise department confirmed that a meeting in this regard was held on May 23 in which preliminary details were discussed.

“In the present setup, it is difficult to physically monitor what is happening at bars and pubs but it is possible with new technologies like webcasting. In a recent exercise, the administration has completed webcasting at 50 per cent of the polling stations during the Lok Sabha elections. The excise department can keep a check on whether the pub follows norms through the same measure,” he said.

Pune excise department officials said that they were positive about the proposal but expressed concerns about funds on creating the infrastructure.

Asked about the infrastructure to monitor the planned webcasting, Diwase said the modalities of the concept will be worked out.

Officials also played down fears of privacy violations stating that a set of guidelines would be put in place before commencing the project.

The state excise department, meanwhile, sealed the two pubs where the minor consumed alcohol without being checked by the management prompting the arrest of owners and managers. It has also taken action against around 30 liquor-serving establishments by sealing their premises within a week.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) also separately demolished two pubs, Waters and Orilla, in the upmarket Koregaon Park area of the city during an anti-encroachment action on May 22.

Amid action, owners and workers of the hospitality industry on Friday organised a silent march as a mark of protest against the ongoing suspension of their licenses at the hands of the excise department.

Sahil Choudhary, a pub owner from Koregaon Park area, said, “We have been following the rules set by the government, but police are targeting all the pubs instead of taking action against violators. It’s causing livelihood challenges for those working in the industry.”