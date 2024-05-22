Pune commissioner seeks monthly report of action taken against illegal pubs

PUNE After the accident which occurred in Kalyani Nagar on Sunday, May 19, which claimed two lives, the administration has initiated action against illegal pubs and rooftop restaurants across the city. The state excise department on Tuesday sealed restaurant-cum-pub Blak that served alcohol to the minor accused involved in the Porshe accident. After the accident at Kalyaninagar on May 19 that claimed two lives, the administration has initiated action against illegal pubs and rooftop restaurants across the city. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Rajendra Bhosale, Pune municipal commissioner, on Tuesday, held a review meeting with the building construction department and asked officials to submit monthly report of action taken against such establishments.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

There are 89 illegal rooftop hotels and the administration had issued notices to 76 such establishments, said officials.

The state excise department on Tuesday sealed Cosie and Blak, the two restaurants-cum-pubs at Mundhwa and Koregaon Park respectively, that served alcohol to the minor accused involved in the Porshe accident.

Bhosale said, “It is the municipal corporation’s responsibility to check the illegal establishments which are creating a nuisance. The building permission department and ward offices need to act swiftly. If any official is found not performing their duty they will face strict action.”

The locals have repeatedly complained about these establishments flouting rules and leading ills such as honking, unauthorised parking, speeding and drunken driving, etc.

Sangita Tiwari, a resident of Koregaon Park, said, “As there are multiple bars and pubs in the area, locals here face several issues and we have even complained to the administration on multiple occasions.”

Sanjeev Varma, a resident of Vimannagar, said, “As pubs are operational till late at night, many youths park their vehicle near housing societies and even create a nuisance during night hours.”