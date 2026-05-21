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Delaying in handing over body: Kin approach charity commissioner against Jehangir Hospital

The family alleged that the delay caused severe emotional distress and financial hardship during a time of grief

Published on: May 21, 2026 04:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The family of a deceased patient on Wednesday approached the charity commissioner, Pune, seeking strict action against Jehangir Hospital. They alleged that the hospital suppressed facts in its response to the authorities regarding claims that the body was withheld for nearly 12 to 13 hours over a pending bill payment.

The complaint comes after Jehangir Hospital denied wrongdoing in its response to the PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In a complaint addressed to Dinesh Kothalikar, assistant charity commissioner, Pune, the family of the deceased, Nilesh Chandrabhan Chattar, said that the hospital delayed handing over the body after Nilesh’s death because insurance approval for the hospital bill had not come through. The family alleged that the delay caused severe emotional distress and financial hardship during a time of grief. “The hospital administration deliberately delayed handing over the body to recover the hospital bill, which amounted to disrespect towards the deceased and caused financial and emotional hardship to the family,” said Suhas Tingre, a family friend and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator in the complaint, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times. The family has sought the strictest possible action against the hospital, alleging violation of the Bombay Nursing Home Act, 1949, and the Maharashtra government notification dated January 14, 2021.

The family alleged that the relatives remained at the hospital till 5 am, returned at 7 am, and that the insurance approval processing began only after the administrative staff arrived at 9 am. “The assistant manager of the hospital clearly said that the body could not be handed over because the insurance approval was not completed,” the family alleged.

Whereas Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health chief of the PMC, said, “We have received the reply from the hospital and it is under evaluation. Further action will be taken based on the findings and discussion of the doctors.”

Earlier on Monday, the PMC had issued show-cause notice to the hospital over the incident. In the notice, the PMC had asked the hospital to explain within 24 hours why there was a delay in handing over the body to the relatives, warning of action under the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949.

On its part, the hospital said, “We at Jehangir Hospital respect the feelings of every patient and his/her relatives. Jehangir Hospital is committed to providing the best possible treatment and medical services, keeping correct medical, ethical practices and transparent policies based on the clinical condition and diagnosis of the patient.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Delaying in handing over body: Kin approach charity commissioner against Jehangir Hospital
Home / Cities / Pune / Delaying in handing over body: Kin approach charity commissioner against Jehangir Hospital
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