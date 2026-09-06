Deccan College gets 5 crore grant for five-year Bharat-Vidya programme

The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department on September 5 sanctioned a ₹5 crore seed grant to Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute to launch a five-year integrated degree programme in Bharat-Vidya.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme will integrate classical Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) with modern knowledge systems (Representative photo)

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The initiative aims to develop the 205-year-old institution into a Centre of Excellence in Bharat-centred humanities and human sciences. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme will integrate classical Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) with modern knowledge systems.

The grant will fund faculty recruitment, digital learning infrastructure and advanced research laboratories, curriculum development, and specialised faculty training. The programme will cover Indian heritage, scientific achievements, social philosophies and governance traditions through a contemporary, multidisciplinary approach.

Admissions to the programme have been somewhat delayed, according to the institute. Deccan College said it remains committed to starting the programme at the earliest and will commence it once the required number of admissions is received. It is continuing outreach efforts to prospective students and facilitating admissions.

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{{^usCountry}} The programme will draw on the college’s expertise in archaeology, linguistics, Sanskrit and ancient history, combining these disciplines with contemporary human sciences and data-driven humanities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme will draw on the college’s expertise in archaeology, linguistics, Sanskrit and ancient history, combining these disciplines with contemporary human sciences and data-driven humanities. {{/usCountry}}

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It is also expected to create career pathways in public policy, cultural heritage management, education, digital media and academic research. The curriculum will connect students with government missions, schemes and programmes.

“This seed grant represents a transformative moment for higher education in Maharashtra,” said Professor Bhushan Patwardhan, Chancellor of Deccan College. He said the programme would position the institution at the forefront of Bharat-centred human sciences while preparing students with both an understanding of India’s heritage and modern critical skills.

The state is positioning the initiative as a benchmark for implementing NEP 2020 by integrating traditional knowledge frameworks into modern, interdisciplinary degree programmes.

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