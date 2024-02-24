Decision on water cuts in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad areas likely after LS polls

There will most likely be no water cuts for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad this summer, thanks to the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) election. Political leaders during the canal committee meeting in Pune on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

During the canal committee meeting on Saturday, the Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar announced not to introduce water cuts for Pune city. He asked the administration to maintain water supply following complaints from residents of some areas of low-pressure supply.

Pawar said that no water cut needs to be introduced in Pimpri-Chinchwad as Pavana and Bhama Askhed dams have enough storage.

The deputy chief minister asked the irrigation department to release water for agriculture purpose from March 4.

Pawar had called the meeting to decide on water management for the summer season. Baramati Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, Karjat-Jamkhed legislator Rohit Pawar and others were present.

While issuing directions to water resource department, district and city administration, Pawar said, “Reserve potable water till July 15 this year while supply for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas to be kept as it is. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should take care of saving water and carry out proper treatment of sewage water to be used for other purposes.”

The meeting came amid PMC water department contemplating on possible water cuts. However, with the Lok Sabha polls less than three months away, most legislators who attended the meeting demanded no water cuts in their areas.

Indapur MLA Dattatray Bharne, Daund MLA Rahul Kul, Kasba Peth, Khadakwasla, Shivajinagar and Hadapsar legislators Ravindra Dhangekar, Bhimrao Tapkir, Siddharth Shirole and Chetan Tupe also attended the meeting.

Pawar said, “The irrigation department had planned an underground tunnel between Khadakwasla and Phursungi. Once the work would get completed, additional drinking water would be available for residents.”

He instructed water resource department to repair leakages at Temghar dam.

After the meeting, Sule said, “I attended the meeting to voice the concerns of Baramati residents. Baramati and Purandar tehsils are facing water scarcity and government needs to take step and also provide fodder for cattle.”

Rohit said, “I demanded uninterrupted water supply for my constituency, and it was approved by the guardian minister.”