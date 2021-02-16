Deepak Maratkar murder case: 12 booked under MCOCA

The Pune Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 12 people for the murder of Deepak Maratkar, a local Shiv Sena leader.

A statement to that effect was issued by Pune Police crime branch on Tuesday.

The murder happened on the midnight of October 2, 2020, when Maratkar was on a public road in Budhwar peth. He was stabbed to death by a group of people.

The 12 people have been identified as Bapu alias Kumar Prabhakar Nayar (40), a resident of Upper Indiranagar; Ashwini Sopan Kamble (25); Mahendra Madanlal Saraf (57); and Niranjan Sagar Mahankale (19); all residents of Budhwar peth; Prashant alias Sunny Prakash Kolte (25) and Sandeep alias Munglya Prakas Kolte (23), both residents of Lohiyanagar; Rohit alias Bala Kamlakar Kamble (22), a resident of Guruwar peth; Rohit Dattatray Kshirsagar (21), a resident of Gunj peth; Lakhan Manohar Dhaware (30), a resident of Mukundnagar; and Swapnil alias Chocolate Satish Modave (30), a resident of Sukhsagarnagar in Kondhwa, according to police.

The 12 were arrested in the course of the investigation of the murder, and iron blades, vehicles used including, an Activa, Dio, Pulsar, and other alleged evidence, has been seized from their possession.

Bapu Nayar, who is believed to be the head of the gang, is already serving a jail term in another MCOCA case registered against him.

The murder was allegedly committed as a result of a rivalry between Ashwini Kamble, Sunny Kolte and Mahendra Saraf.

Along with Sections 302, rioting, 120(b), 109, 201 of Indian Penal Code, Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, and Section 4(25) of Arms Act; Section 3(1)(i)9ii), 3(2), 3(4) of MCOCA, has been invoked in the case registered at Faraskhana police station.