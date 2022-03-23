Defence counsel continues cross examination of eyewitness in Dr Dabholkar murder case

PUNE The defence counsel on Wednesday, continued the cross examination of a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conservancy staffer, who is one of the eyewitnesses in Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case in the court.

The staffer who is an eyewitness in the case recreated the sound of the bullet fire and told about from what distance it the bullet was fired. The hearing in the case is going on in the court of special judge R S Navander.

The eyewitness in Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case claimed before the court on Saturday that he saw accused Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar open fire at the rationalist.

In the said case, the conservancy staffer on, Saturday had claimed that he had seen Andure and Kalaskar fire at Dr Dabholkar and fleeing from the spot. On the said claim defence counsel Advocate Prakash Silsingikar carried out his cross examination.

He asked him minute details related to the murder and showed the sketches of the accused to him. The conservancy staffer during his cross examination said that after accused left the scene, he rushed towards Dr Dabholkar with the motive of helping him but he was lying in a pool of blood and he thought that Dr Dabholkar was dead.

The remaining cross examination of the conservancy staffer will be done on March 29, the next date of hearing in the case. Along with advocate Silsingikar, advocate Virendra Ichalkaranjikar will be cross examining the witness. When asked about the police sub-inspector’s witness account claiming that he was near Omkareshwar Temple for nakabandi operation, the witness could not say anything.

Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead at Maharshi Vitthal Ramji Shinde Bridge in Shaniwar peth while he was on a morning walk, on August 20, 2013 in Pune.