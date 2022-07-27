Defence ministry hands over 1.76 acres to Pune airport

Pune: The defence ministry has given over 1.76 acres to the Pune airport authority on which the current cargo facility is expected to shift in the next four months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The land on BSO yard (barrack store office) is adjacent to the apron area in front of multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility.

“The decided land was handed over to the Pune airport three days ago. The cargo area will be shifted from airport premises as it is coming between the old terminal and a new terminal and affecting the work of new terminal building,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune international airport on Tuesday.

“We have started shifting cargo facilities to the new loaction. In the next four months, civil electrical-related work will be completed. We are expecting to start operation from the new location in December,” Dhoke said.

The airport authority will be getting 13 acres from the defence ministry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The airport authority already had 0.74-acre land and now are given 1.76 acres more. Hence, the total land parcel is 2.5 acres. The remaining 10.5 acres will be handed over after the airport authorities find land to relocate assets currently on defence land,” Vineet Nair, defence estates officer, Pune circle.

In March 2022, the defence ministry approved to allot 13 acres to the airport authority for the construction of international and domestic cargo infrastructure.