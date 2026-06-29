Delay in declaration of results by SPPU leaves students unable to complete CAP registration

A delay in the declaration of final-year BBA (International Business) results by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has left students aspiring to pursue law courses through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) in a difficult position, as they are unable to complete their applications before the June 30 deadline.

The CAP registration process for law admissions began on June 11 and will close on June 30, leaving affected students with little time if the results are not declared soon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Student organisation, Student Helping Hands, on June 27 has submitted a representation to SPPU vice-chancellor, urging the university to immediately declare the results or provide an alternative mechanism to ensure that students do not miss admission opportunities due to reasons beyond their control.

According to the representation, the sixth-semester examinations for TY BBA (IB) concluded in May 2026, but the university has not yet announced the final results. Since the CAP registration portal mandates candidates to enter marks obtained in all semesters, students without their final semester results are unable to complete and submit their applications.

The CAP registration process for law admissions began on June 11 and will close on June 30, leaving affected students with little time if the results are not declared soon.

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{{^usCountry}} Among those affected is Kunal Deepak Borkar, a final-year BBA (IB) student at Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s College of Commerce (MMCC), Pune, affiliated to the SPPU. Borkar said that he has been repeatedly visiting the university’s examination department but has got no definitive timeline for the declaration of results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those affected is Kunal Deepak Borkar, a final-year BBA (IB) student at Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s College of Commerce (MMCC), Pune, affiliated to the SPPU. Borkar said that he has been repeatedly visiting the university’s examination department but has got no definitive timeline for the declaration of results. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our final semester examinations concluded in May, but the university has still not declared the results. The CAP registration portal requires marks of all semesters, and since my sixth-semester result is unavailable, I am completely blocked from completing my application. I visited the examination department and was first asked to wait until June 27. When I visited again, I was told to wait for another three days. However, the CAP registration deadline is June 30. The delay is entirely on the part of the university, but my academic year and career are now at risk through no fault of my own,” Borkar said.

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Advocate Kuldeep Ambekar, founder of Student Helping Hands, said that students should not be penalised because of delays in the university’s examination process.

“Students have completed their examinations on time and are ready to pursue higher education. However, because the university has not declared the results, they are unable to complete the mandatory CAP registration process. If immediate action is not taken, deserving students may lose admission opportunities despite no fault of their own. We have appealed to the vice-chancellor to intervene urgently and either expedite the declaration of results or issue suitable directions so that students’ admissions are not affected,” Ambekar said.

The representation also states that the delay has created uncertainty among students seeking admission to professional law programmes through the state CAP process, and has urged the university to resolve the issue on priority.

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Officials from the Savitribai Phule Pune University were not available for comment despite attempts to contact them.