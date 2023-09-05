Delhi businessman duped while booking hotel room in Pune

A businessman from Delhi was duped of ₹91,000 by cyber criminals in Pune while he was trying to book a room from a Kalyaninagar hotel, said police officials on Monday.

The victim received a call from an unknown person who posed as a hotel staffer and asked him to share credit card details to confirm the room and was duped. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The 40-year-old businessman registered a complaint at Pimpri Police station on Sunday.

According to police officials, the complainant was in the city last week to visit DY Patil Medical College for his business. He had booked rooms in a hotel based in Pimpri for initial two days. To book room for the next three days, he called the number of a Kaltaninagar hotel, which he found on the internet. He later received a call from an unknown person who posed as a hotel staffer and asked him to share credit card details to confirm the room.

The victim shared details including PIN to make an initial payment of ₹10 to confirm booking. He then received a message stating that ₹91,285 was debited and realised it was a cyber fraud, said officials,

A complaint has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and further investigation is underway.

