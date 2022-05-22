Delhi engineer goes missing in forest at Duke’s Nose point near Pune, search on

PUNE: A mechanical engineer from Delhi who was on a tourist visit at Duke’s Nose point (Nagphani) at Lonavla near Pune has been reported missing in the forest since Friday afternoon, police said.

The engineer, Irfan Shah (24) had called his brother and told him that he lost track in the forest. Hours later, his phone was switched off, prompting his family members to lodge a missing complaint.

The Lonavla rural police and local volunteers of Shiv Durg Group are searching the jungle to trace the youth.

The police were informed about the incident by his brother after which dedicated teams were formed to find him in areas around the Duke point. According to police, besides Shiv Durg volunteers, members of Khopoli-based Yashwant Hikers are also assisting the police in scanning the area with drones. As many as fifty social volunteers of the rescue teams along with policemen are carrying out search operations to trace the youngster.

Lonavla City Police Station in-charge Sitaram Dubal said that the missing youngster had come to Kolhapur for some official work. He works in a company that makes robots.

“Shah stayed for a day in Kolhapur, Pune and then went to Duke Point at Lonavla to tour the area as hiking was his passion. He was alone at the time he messaged his brother that he was walking in the wrong direction and lost track in the forest. His brother informed us and we are now searching for him,” he said.

Earlier too, people had gone missing from the Duke point spot.