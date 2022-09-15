Delhi-based jeweller booked for abetment of his wife’s suicide

Three months after a married woman died of suicide at her parents’ house in Kharadi area of Pune city, police investigations revealed that the victim faced harassment over her husband’s extramarital affair. Following these findings, the husband has been booked by the Chandannagar police.

According to the police, the accused runs his jewellery shop in old Delhi area.

On August 13, the victim, on her visit to her parents’ house in Pune to celebrate Shravan month, died by suicide at around 9 am. The suicide note mentioned her husband responsible for her death.

Police probe found that the victim was harassed, beaten up and starved for many days by her husband. All her gold ornaments were taken away by the husband and she was forced to leave his house.

Manohar Sonawane, assistant inspector at Chandannagar police station, “As per the suicide note, it seems that the victim was fed up over her husband’s extramarital affair and harassment. No arrest has been made in the case yet.”

The Chandannagar police have registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 498 a (cruelty to women) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).