Delivery boy booked for molesting woman while delivering sanitary pads

A delivery boy of an online retailer company, while handing over a sanitary pad packet to a woman customer, engaged in inappropriate behaviour, which escalated to molestation. He was booked under molestation charges on Tuesday, said police officials.

A 26-year-old woman from Wakdewadi area, who is working in a private financial firm registered a police complaint at Khadki police station.

According to police information, at around 9pm the woman, who lives with three other women, had placed an order for various household items through an online retailer and noticed that the sanitary pad packet had been tampered with. After reporting the issue, the company arranged for a fresh delivery, assigning a different delivery person.

At 1 am, the delivery person arrived with a replacement packet. The delivery boy claimed that his mobile phone battery had drained and inquired whether he could recharge it at her residence. When he entered the house, he made inappropriate advances and inquired if the woman was interested in engaging in sexual activity and proceeded to molest her.

Rajendra Sahane, senior police inspector at Khadki police station said, “Immediately after the incident, the delivery boy fled. We have approached the concerned company to share details of the delivery boy as we are unable to track it since the order was complete. We will arrest him soon.”

This case has been registered under IPC section 354 (A).